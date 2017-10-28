West Springfield Lions Club presents flag display to honor veterans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield town common was transformed Saturday into the Veterans Park of Heroes.

More than 600 flags cover the town common with each one dedicated to a veteran from West Springfield or to a group of veterans.

It’s a Lions Club project to raise scholarship money for the sons and daughters of veterans.

West Springfield Veteran Service Director, Chris Lizotte, told 22News, “Not only West Springfield but of Hampden county, by putting the little ribbons on them to memorialize their service and recognize their efforts in protecting our country.”

“This is a beautiful display of our colors,” said Nathan. “And I think it’s a great way to remember veterans throughout our history that gave us freedom that we enjoy today and I thank the Lions Club for the initiative to make this happen.”

The Veterans Park of Heroes will remain as it is now through November 26th.