Weather Alert Weekend: Heavy Rain & Wind

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of western Massachusetts for late Sunday into Sunday night and also a High Wind Watch for all of western Massachusetts Sunday evening through Sunday night.

Saturday is looking dry but gives people plenty of time to clear leaves from gutters as we get ready for another round of heavy rain on Sunday, like we saw on Tuesday.

Sunday is a wet day. Showers are expected beginning late Saturday night through all of the day on Sunday. Some showers could be steady. As we head into Sunday evening widespread rain heavy is expected to push through into early Monday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. We could see 1-3 inches of rain, isolated 4-5 inches. This amount of rain can cause minor street flooding and also small stream flooding. Expect flooding in poor drainage areas as well as low lying areas.

Winds will also be picking up from the southeast. Expect winds to be anywhere from 15-25 MPH and possible gusts up 55 MPH. Winds this strong can bring down weak tree limbs and branches, and also knock down isolated power lines.

