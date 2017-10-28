‘Spooky Safari’ at Forest Park Zoo a hit with families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For hundreds of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut families, the countdown to Halloween included a visit to the Spooky Safari at the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield.

In addition to the 500 people who attended the Halloween exhibit at the Zoo last week, many more families came Saturday, to immerse themselves in the spirit of this annual observance.

Many parents preferred this event to the ritual of trick or treating in their neighborhoods.

Melissa Leclair from Windsor Locks told 22News, “Absolutely, it’s a lot safer, and I like the way they ask everybody if they have a peanut allergy. You don’t have to worry about that. And it’s a great way to interact with other kids and their families.”

All signs point to a bright future for the family-style Halloween event, which includes spooky story time, and of course, meeting and greeting the Forest Park Zoo animals.