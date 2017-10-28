Safety tips for Halloween night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just days away from Halloween, and that means young children will be out trick or treating soon.

Before you send your son or daughter out the door for trick or treating, there are a few things parents should do.

If you’re having trouble on what costume to choose, police recommend bright colored costumes so they are easily visible.

It’s also important to make sure you have an emergency plan with your child.

Make sure they know what numbers to call and where to go in case of an emergency.

If there isn’t a sidewalk, walk along the far edge of the road facing traffic.

Experts say you should check expiration dates and be cautious of brands you never heard of. When in doubt, throw it out.

If your children are old enough to go out without an adult, make sure they go with a group of friends that stay together at all times. There will be many fun and safe Halloween activities taking place across western Massachusetts the entire weekend.