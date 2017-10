SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian accident in Springfield early this Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Lyman Street and Dwight Street around 2 o’clock this Saturday morning for the accident.

Springfield police told 22News, one person was hit by a car and was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

22News is covering this story and will bring you new information as soon as it become available.