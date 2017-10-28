SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP )- Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, a day when you can protect yourself and others by getting rid of old medications.

With the opioid crisis continuing across western Massachusetts, one way you can help is to make sure you properly dispose of all your unused or expired prescription drugs.

The goal of Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe and reliable place for you to dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs. Drug Take Back Day ensures that those drugs are disposed of properly, and your home is safer without them.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, which sends one child to the emergency room every nine minutes. More than half of people aged 12 or older who misused pain relievers said they obtained them from a friend or relative

Locations will be set up in cities and towns throughout the country for residents to anonymously drop off unused medications. There are many locations throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties where you can drop off medications today from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Springfield Central High School is just one of the many places where you can drop off your unwanted medications.