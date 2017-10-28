Motorcycle riders help raise funds for hurricane disaster relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 motorcycle riders gathered on Worcester Street in Indian Orchard, at the Resurrection Center Saturday, to help raise funds for hurricane disaster relief in Puerto Rico.

Martin Kucharczyk, Resurrection Center Member, told 22News, “We’re putting together a ride, not for any member or chapter. We’re doing it for a benefit for an island that got destroyed by the hurricane.”

The Resurrection Center hopes to raise nearly $3000, to purchase vital supplies.

Riders as far as New York and Connecticut traveled to Springfield to take part.

Registration was $20 for solo riders and $25 for couples. And all the proceeds will go directly to helping people in Puerto Rico.

For this Puerto Rican pastor, It’s not just business, it’s personal.

“You know to give back to your roots. To your family. I have my grandfather that’s still over there and cousins and aunts,” said Pastor Jose Martinez. “And just to go back and give to them and help out, it feels good. It’s a privilege. It’s an honor, in more ways than one.”

Supplies will be shipped from Springfield to Puerto Rico on Monday. And two congregation members, including Martinez’s wife, will travel to the island and distribute the goods.

Riders packed the Resurrection Center for a prayer, before their ride began.

They traveled to the Quabbin Reservoir in Ware, rested for 15 minutes, and reflected on the good work they’re doing. Later returning to Resurrection Center for a barbecue celebration.