Millennials in Legislature seek to bridge generational gap

BOSTON (AP) — State lawmakers are hoping to get millennials more engaged in the legislative process.

Five millennial senators — three Democrats and two Republicans — recently held a series of meetings with other members of their generation around the state.

A report released by the lawmakers found more than half of millennials have little or no trust in major government institutions and further believe that corruption and lack of transparency contributes to social and economic inequality.

Democratic Sen. Eric Lesser, of Springfield, said while millennials feel “alienation and frustration with the political system,” it doesn’t mean they are apathetic or disengaged.

The report makes several recommendations, including creation of a permanent millennial caucus on Beacon Hill, and a system that would allow residents to submit online petitions through the Legislature’s website.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.