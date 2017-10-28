MA puppy saved by narcan after opioid overdose

(WBZ/CNN) – Pets are even being impacted by the opioid epidemic sweeping the nation. A puppy in Massachusetts had to be given a live-saving drug after an accidental overdose last week.

Like most puppies, 3-month-old Zoey gets into just about everything, but what she ingested last Friday nearly cost her life.

Peter Thibault/dog owner: “A cigarette box was right there. She had it in her mouth for maybe 30 seconds.

A cigarette box on this Andover Street corner hiding what turned out to be an opioid, and the impact on the frisky yellow lab was immediate.

“She was a normal dog like this and then within seconds, she just keeled over, fell right on her side,” said Thibault.

Owner Peter Thibault quickly carried her home, but as she grew increasingly unresponsive, he rushed her here to the bulger veterinary hospital.

It didn’t take the doctors long to determine Zoey had overdosed.

Krista Vernaleken/Bulger veterinary hospital: “Just the combination of it being a young, otherwise healthy dog, who had suddenly collapsed right after eating something on the street — those were kind of the keys.”

“She asked me to leave the room. And literally within five minutes, she asked me to come back in. The dog was upright, alert, and responsive. It was unbelievable,” said Thibault.

What they administered was naloxone, the generic form of narcan used to reverse the effects of opioids on humans.

The puppy would need several doses, but Zoey was home in 12 hours, but in what seems like a miracle to Peter Thibault, Zoey was home in 12 hours.

“What concerns the owner as well is where the drug was found. This is the corner where his 6 and 9-year-old children pick up the school bus.”

“It could have been one of the kids in the neighborhood and that would have been devastating, you know? There’s little kids out here all the time,” said Thibault.

Zoey’s case is not so unusual. The veterinary hospital has treated at least three other similar cases just this year.

For Peter Thibault, it speaks to the reach of the opioid epidemic. “Until I was impacted by it, I never took it seriously and now it’s on the forefront of my mind,” said Thibault. And grateful this cherished member of the family got a second chance.

President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a nationwide public health emergency on Thursday.

WORKING TOGETHER, we will defeat this #OpioidEpidemic & free our nation from the terrible affliction of drug abuse. https://t.co/iAZjqGMwav pic.twitter.com/mZI5uQN4oZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

