MA bus driver arrested for 1998 kidnapping case

(WFXT/CNN) – A former school bus driver for children with special needs, accused of a nearly 20-year-old crime, has been taken into custody.

Massachusetts state police said Henry Gonzalez was wanted for kidnapping and raping a passenger in Saugus in 1998.

He fled the country before his trial, but now law enforcement has finally caught up with him. 44 year old Henry Gonzalez appeared in Salem superior court and held without bail at a default removal hearing.

Chief Domenic Dimella/Saugus police dept.: “This case has never been lost, it’s always been an active case.” Saugus police Chief Dominic Dimella is relieved the former bus driver is back behind bars.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez picked up a student with special needs at her Saugus home back in 1998 and rather than taking her to school, he took her to his mother’s apartment in Lynn and raped her.

They say he took off on the day that his trial was to begin and shortly after was added to the mass most wanted list.

LT. Michael Kmiec/Lynn police dept.: “to me it shows some form of guilt, and fear of going away and fear they may be incarcerated for a long time.”

Chris Flanagan/Saugus, ma: “prosecutors say Gonzalez had been living in his native Dominican republic. U.S. marshals captured him and returned him to Massachusetts last night. He was booked and held overnight at the Saugus police station.”

Chief Domenic Dimella/Saugus police dept.: “crime sticks with you, for every law enforcement officer, it bothers you very much and we won’t rest until we bring you to justice.

Gonzalez was located and taken into custody, thanks to a joint investigation conducted by federal, state, and local authorities.

