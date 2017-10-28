Jeff Sessions calls the opioid epidemic the worst drug crisis in American History

President Trump on Thursday declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency

Assosiated Press Published:
Jeff Sessions
Attorney General Jeff Sessions takes his seat after speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP)-Attorney general Jeff sessions called the opioid epidemic the worst drug crisis in American history.

Sessions traveled to JFK international airport Friday to outline the justice department’s effort to combat the ongoing issue.

The attorney general said he’ll focus on taking down trans-national criminal organizations and corrupt doctors and pharmacies that are exploiting the crisis.

He said he’ll also aggressively target drugs shipped across borders and through the mail “We know that’s where most of our dangerous drugs are coming from. Most of it’s coming across the border but a growing amount, fentanyl in particular, is coming through our mail system”.

President Trump on Thursday declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.