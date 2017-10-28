Hartford police make large drug bust at store on Sisson Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police have arrested 28-year-old Dixon Fields after investigating crack cocaine sales at a store on Sisson Avenue.

Police received complaints from a number of citizens, who said crack was being dealt at D&D Variety Wireless Smokers Depot, leading to the investigation.

Officers found 300 grams of crack cocaine, 10.1 ounces of marijuana, 106 Viagra pills, and about $4,800 in cash in the building.

Fields is facing a list of charges, including possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and operating a drug factory.

