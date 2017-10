HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Guns for gift cards.

That’s the deal in our sister city of Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend.

Police are offering gift cards up to $400 to city residents who turn in firearms.

A collection in July netted a record 207 firearms.

You’ll get $400 for an assault rifle, $250 for semi-automatic handguns, $150 for revolvers and $100 for shotguns and rifles.

The event is limited to city residents and the gun has to be in working condition.