Halloween themed gala held to benefit cancer survivors

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Halloween themed gala was held Saturday night to support the non-profit organization ‘Survivor Journeys.’

Some of the costumes were scary but not nearly as scary are hearing the words “you have cancer.”

Survivor Journey’s was created to meet the needs of cancer survivors, the families and caregivers even outside the doctor’s office.

They offer support groups, mentoring, pet therapy and scholarships among other things.

The organizations founder, Doctor Jay Burton is a cancer survivor himself.

“As I was recovering I recognized that there are a lot of services that we don’t have here in the valley to help survivors, their families and caregivers,” said Dr. Burton. “So survivor journeys was founded to be able to fill that role.”

Survivor Journeys is made up of a community of doctors, nurses and cancer survivors who are committed to providing critical care and support in this difficult journey.

Saturday’s well-attended gala was held at Chez Josef in Agawam.