CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just when you thought we had global warming under control, along comes “Geostorm” to ruin everything. “Geostorm’s” the tacky disaster thriller about a meteorologist’s worst nightmare.

A space station named Dutch Boy is supposed to regulate the weather in the near future, but something went terribly wrong, and now it’s creator, Gerard Butler is called out of retirement to fix it.

But no amount of computer generated mass destruction for the easily excited is worth the silly plot and the generally awful acting.

“Geostorm’s” a disaster all right. Butler spends most of the picture struggling as much with his phony American accent, as he does curbing the unnatural disasters.

“Geostorm’s” a throwback to the overblown but under written disaster epics from the 1970’s, only worse. To compensate for the insufferably stupid story, the script tries deadening the monotony with sporadic miserable weather.

It seems it’s all a conspiracy that requires our heroes kidnapping President Andy Garcia. Some movies just have that unmistakable look of a rotten lemon. Where the writing, the acting and especially the directing are so bad, we get a perverse pleasure of seeing the movie just for its sheer awfulness.

“Georstorm” is just such a movie, earning its reward of 1 star. At the end of the year when we tally the worst of the worst, I’m confident “Geostorm” will be right down there.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 40 minutes

Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Andy Garcia