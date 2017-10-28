Breast cancer awareness walk in Westfield cancelled due to weather

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to Sunday’s expected unpleasant weather — the American Cancer Society has decided to cancel their walk to help find a cure for breast cancer.

The walk, called ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ was supposed to step off from Stanley Park in Westfield Sunday at 11AM.

The American Cancer Society wants you to know that even though the walk was canceled, the fight continues. So far, they have raised nearly $27,000 through donations online.

Below is a statement from event organizers on the event’s cancellation:

Dear MSABC of Pioneer Valley Participants: We regret to inform you that due to extreme weather conditions, the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Pioneer Valley walk scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Stanley Park has been cancelled. The safety of our supporters is our top priority and the decision to cancel was made for that reason alongside our partners at the Westfield Police Department and the officials at Stanley Park. The great news is that with online donations, our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event has raised $26,738 to date. For those of you who have donations to turn in, you can still make a difference in support of our mission by forwarding them to the American Cancer Society at 59 Bobala Road, Holyoke, MA 01040 or by donating online atwww.MakingStridesWalk.org/PioneerValleyMA. If you need assistance, please contact us at 800.227.2345. Thank you for your continued support of the American Cancer Society and our mission of saving more lives from breast cancer.

Click here to donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.