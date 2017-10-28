Body found at bottom of steep cliff on St. James Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was discovered in Springfield but the death is not considered suspicious.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the body of a 50 year old man was found in the area of 1090 St. James Avenue at the bottom of a steep cliff with a brook below it.

It took rescuers two hours to remove the man’s body.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the man may have slipped or taken his own life.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the death does not appear to be suspicious but the medical examiner will make the final determination.