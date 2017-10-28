Bax & O’Brien LIVE sells out again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every seat was filled at City Stage Friday night for what has become an annual home-grown western Massachusetts tradition: “Bax & O’Brien LIVE!”

The performance is based on radio station Rock 102’s “Bax & O’Brien Morning Show,” but with visual aids, and an audience of more than 400 fans.

John O’Brien, a two-time melanoma survivor, and unabashed advocate for both medical and recreational cannabis, appeared onstage wearing a bright green suit adorned with a marijuana leaf pattern.

O’Brien and Mike Baxandale were joined on stage by their radio show producer/comedian/local news icon Steve Nagle and several of their regular morning show guests

For the fifth year in a row, “Bax and O’Brien Live” was a sold out show.

Mike Baxendale had posted on his facebook page Friday morning that the show would have “all the sophistication… of a tractor pull.”

And it appears they achieved their goal.