Tree House Brewing Co. ranked fast-growing business in region

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sixty local business leaders were honored Friday for their success and achievements.

The Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual Super 60 event is meant to celebrate the success of fastest-growing and privately-owned businesses.

Many of the business owners told us their secret to success is really just a lot of passion and hard work.

All 60 businesses were ranked under two different categories, total revenue and revenue growth.

Tree House Brewing Company made it to the top of the list for the fastest-growing business in the region.

Dean Rohan, the co-owner of Tree House Brewery, told 22News he never imagined his business would be as successful as it is today.

“It’s been a wonderful adventure, and I think the hard work and dedication and passion that we have for it is probably the best thing that I can attribute to our success,” Rohan said.

22News Anchor Barry Kriger was one of the emcees at Friday’s Super 60 event.

Some of the other honorees include Whalley Computer Associates, Marcotte Ford, and Five Star Transportation.

