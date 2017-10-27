Tackling robots take aim at concussions

(NBC News) A North Carolina high school football team has started hitting robots instead of each other.

The Ravenscroft High School football team has been using the Mobile Virtual Player, or M.V.P., to practice tackling.

The aim is to reduce the risk that can come with helmet-to-helmet contact.

Players love having the robots at practice, often trying to beat them in a race. The coach controls the motorized robot with a remote control.

“So you can move them different directions so you get tackling angles, you work on your fundamentals techniques and your posture,” says football coach Ned Gonett.

Colleges and NFL teams have been early adopters of the robots but this is one of the first high schools to get one.

They are not cheap at $8,000 a piece, but the price may be worth it to avoid potentially costly injuries.

