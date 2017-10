(NBC News) A man has been arrested in connection with killing two people following a fight on the campus of Grambling State University.

Jaylin Wayne is charged with murdering Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the shooting came after a fight that started in a dorm room spilled out into a courtyard.

Wayne and Andrews were both grambling state students.

