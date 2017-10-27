Springfield officers injured in crash released from hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield police officers are now out of the hospital, about 12 hours after a suspect’s car struck their cruiser Thursday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that the driver who hit the cruiser, 20 year-old Robert Hernandez, is now facing several charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless driving.

Springfield Police Capt. Robert Strempek told 22News Thursday night that police began a pursuit after recognizing a gang member with outstanding warrants. Officers followed the car until the driver collided head-on into another cruiser near the intersection of Colton and Union Streets. The cruiser’s airbag deployed following the crash. The two officers who were inside the cruiser were taken to the hospital.

Walsh says that Hernandez tried to run off following the accident, but officers were able to apprehend him, with the help of a police dog.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Hernandez is charged with failure to stop for police, driving with a revoked license, having an unregistered motor vehicle, having an uninsured motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.