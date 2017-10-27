Rock Tossing Death: “This wasn’t a prank”

(WEYI/NBC News) Steve Amthor was driving on Michigan’s I-75 when a rock smashed through his van’s windshield, killing his friend Kenneth White last week.

Amthor was told by investigators he was not allowed to talk about specifics of the case, but he is talking about those he believes are responsible and what he is now going through.

“When society says it’s okay to do what you want, and don’t discipline your kids, they take the punishment out of parents’ hands and kids are doing what they want at school, not paying the consequences for their actions in schools, this is the result of that,” he says.

Amthor says he hopes all five teens involved will be convicted of murder and sentenced to prison.

Five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly rock-throwing incident on Michigan’s I-75.