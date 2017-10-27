Rain, wind could bring more street flooding, power outages Sunday into Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After going so long without much rain, yet another storm is lining up to bring western Massachusetts rainfall measured in inches and potentially gusty winds.

A storm approaching the Great Lakes will join with a separate storm system coming from Florida to bring high rainfall rates that could cause street flooding Sunday into Monday.

Here’s what we’re looking at for timing.

Late Saturday Night: Isolated shower possible, mainly dry

Sunday Morning: Scattered showers and some heavier downpours

Sunday Afternoon: Steadier rain developing, heavy at times. Increasing wind.

Sunday Night-Early Monday Morning: Heaviest rain and strongest winds. Thunderstorm possible.

Late Monday Morning: Light showers taper off.

Specifics:

Rainfall: 2-4″ of rain possible, isolated higher amounts

Wind: Gusts 30-50 mph

Impacts:

Street and stream flooding will be possible, especially Sunday evening through Monday morning. If you encounter flooded streets, don’t drive through them With more leaves coming down, blocked drains will increase the street flooding risk

Gusty winds could bring isolated to scattered power outages, especially Sunday evening through Monday morning. With trees still having plenty of leaves on them, branches or weaker trees may come down under the extra weight combined with the wind

River flooding is not expected, BUT can’t be ruled out if some higher rainfall amounts are realized.

Continuing Coverage:

The 22News Storm Team will continue to tweak and adjust the forecast timing an intensity of this storm as we head through the weekend

Meteorologist Brian Lapis will update you this evening on 22News starting at 5pm

Meteorologists Jennifer Pagliei and Adam Strzempko will update you through the weekend as the storm arrives

Don’t forget to download our 22News Storm Team Weather App to stay up to date.

Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England