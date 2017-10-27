One year anniversary of the end of manual toll collections

BOSTON (MassDOT) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that highway reconstruction activities are on schedule to be completed by the end of the year following the demolition of toll plazas on I-90 at 23 locations between New York and Boston exactly one year ago today. It was on the evening of October 28, 2016 that manual toll collections ended and the Commonwealth transitioned to its All Electronic Tolling Program on I-90 (the Massachusetts Turnpike). Since last year, the AET system has processed approximately half a billion tolling transactions, with approximately 86% of trips occurring with customers using an E-ZPass MA transponder and receiving a toll discount in doing so.

“Years of planning and design, the cooperation of the public, and strategic implementation of logistics at 23 work zones led to a successful transition in removing toll plaza infrastructure and activating electronic tolling,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “We are already seeing time savings for drivers on areas of I-90 because removing toll plazas and redesigning the highway at these locations has meant that vehicles are not forced to slow down, jockey for position to pay tolls and then accelerate again. All Electronic Tolling was also implemented in order to increase safety and reduce harmful environmental emissions, and we believe these benefits are already being realized with this project.”

“Thanks to the hard work of our MassDOT crews and contractors, toll demolition and road reconstruction work along I-90 is wrapping up just one year after construction operations began on October 28, 2016,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “This transformative project was made possible by the hard work of many MassDOT engineers, planners, designers, crews, and contractors, and law enforcement officers, and we appreciate their efforts at improving and modernizing our highway in order to encourage safe and reliable travel.”

The status of each former toll plaza location is as follows:

Interchange 1 in West Stockbridge: All work is completed.

Interchange 2 in Lee: All work is completed.

Interchange 3 in Westfield: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached. Landscaping work is ongoing and will be finished by early November 2017.

Interchange 4 in West Springfield: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached and only punch-list items such as minor landscaping activities, site restoration, and cleanup remain.

Interchange 5 in Chicopee: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached. Landscaping work is ongoing and expected to be finished by November 3, 2017.

Interchange 6 in Chicopee: Next week crews will install pavement markings. The Full Beneficial Use milestone is expected to be reached by November 3, 2017.

Interchange 7 in Ludlow: Next week crews will install pavement markings. The Full Beneficial Use milestone is expected to be reached by November 3, 2017.

Interchange 8 in Palmer: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached and only punch-list items remain.

Interchange 9 in Sturbridge: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 10 in Auburn: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 10A in Millbury: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 11 in Millbury/Worcester: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 11A in Hopkinton: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 12 in Framingham: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 13 in Natick: All work is complete with the exception of highway lighting and landscaping.

Interchange 14 in Weston: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached and only punch-list items remain.

Interchange 15 in Weston: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached and only punch-list items remain.

Interchange 18 in Allston/Brighton: The Full Beneficial Use milestone has been reached and only punch-list items remain.

Interchange 30 at the Sumner Tunnel: At the request of key stakeholders and the local community, MassDOT updated its original design for this former toll plaza and separated it from the larger AET project by beginning construction operations in the spring of 2017. All reconstruction work is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

Interchange 31 at the Ted Williams Tunnel: Paving operations are ongoing and work is expected to be completed by November 10, 2017.

Interchange 37 at the Ted Williams Tunnel: Paving operations are ongoing and work is expected to be completed by November 10, 2017.

Demolition update of Mass Pike toll plazas

