Officers celebrating Halloween early with Forest Park residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween came early for more than a hundred kids in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood Friday night.

The C3 Forest Park Police officers held what was billed as a “Safe and Fun Halloween Party” at the Holy Name Social Center.

It wasn’t just the kids in costume at the party. Grown-ups dressed up as well.

It’s an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

“I don’t know how they feel about going door to door like we used to do when we were younger, but for right now, as far as I can see, the kids are having a great time,” said Michael Jones of Springfield.

The kids had such a great time, this could become an annual event.