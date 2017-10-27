New legislation requires cars of DUI offenders to have breath test devices

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state senate has passed legislation that would require more oversight for first time DUI offenders.

The legislation would require a breath test device be connected to ignitions of drivers’ cars after the first time they are charged with a DUI. Right now, the state only does so for repeat offenders.

Massachusetts is the only state in New England that doesn’t require ignition interlock devices after the first offense according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Some residents said they think it’s time for Massachusetts to make a change.

With the state senate’s passage of the Criminal Reform Bill Friday morning, some residents are hoping the state is a step closer to joining the 30 others that already require the devices for first time offenders. The breath test device prevents a car from starting if the driver is drunk.

Hector Rivera of West Springfield told 22News, “It would help prevent future incidents, and it would give them a conscious thought of going back out there and making the same mistake that they probably wish they never did.”

According to MADD, states that have enacted similar legislation have seen drunk driving deaths decline by more than 40%.

One Massachusetts resident, Brian Ormsby of Springfield, expressed concerns about the impact increasing restrictions could have on some drivers. He said, “I really don’t know, I have mixed feelings about that. Mostly because it’s an economic thing. Everyone needs transportation to get back and forth from work, and I don’t like taking a car away from a guy or a girl who has gotta work.”

The bill, which includes numerous criminal justice reforms, now moves to the house for consideration.