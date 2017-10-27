New ‘Hope for Holly’ tip-line set up to help solve Holly Piirainen’s murder

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of Holly Piirainen needs your help solving her murder that happened decades ago.

The “Hope for Holly” campaign kicked off in Brimfield Friday, in the area where Piirainen’s body was found 24 years ago this week.

Ten year-old Holly Piirainen was last seen alive vacationing with her family in Sturbridge on August 5, 1993. Her father last saw her before she left the house to go play with puppies. Her body was found months later on the Brimfield trail.

The Hope for Holly campaign is a tip-line where people can provide tips and other information they have regarding Piirainen’s death.

“We’re looking for any piece of information at all, a lot of times people won’t call information in because they think it’s insignificant, anything you might have seen or heard, please call,” Dr. Sarah Stein, cold case consultant, said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has been assigned to this case.

The Piirainen family is hopeful they can solve a case similar to the Lisa Ziegert murder that was solved months ago.

Stein told 22News there have been developments in the case, but could not comment as to what those developments are.

To send in a tip, you can call Dr. Stein at 203-507-6352 or email hopeforholly080593@gmail.com.