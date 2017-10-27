More than 80 without jobs after Berkshire Industries closes without notice

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 80 people are without jobs after Berkshire industries in Westfield closed today.

Employees told 22News they weren’t given notice that Thursday would be their last day at the facility, which specializes in machining for aerospace and aviation. The manufacturer has been in business for over 60 years.

The Mayor of Westfield told 22News his office is working with the employment board to make sure former employees have resources to find new jobs.

Employees of other area manufacturers told 22News former Berkshire Industries employees have been coming in since Thursday seeking employment.

“Probably had half a dozen or so today, a few yesterday afternoon,” said an area employee. “Oh yeah, actually they’ll be short of employees. There’s big openings, a lot of openings for employees in Westfield shops.”

Mayor Sullivan told 22News companies have already reached out to his office to notify them they are looking for employees.