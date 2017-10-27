Man arrested behind cash register of closed Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man on three felony charges after he allegedly broke into a convenience store overnight in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to the Racing Mart on Main Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday after the store’s alarm system had sounded.

Walsh said officers caught a homeless man, 36-year-old Elvin Andino, behind the register and arrested him on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and breaking into a depository.