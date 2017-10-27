Man and woman identified in Holyoke murder-suicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The two people involved in a murder suicide that happened on Dwight Street, Wednesday have been identified.

Jim Leydon of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said the female victim is identified as 68-year-old Carmen Echevarria of 598 Dwight Street.

The male who police say died of an apparent self-inflicted wound is identified as 78-year-old Aurelio Rodriguez also of 598 Dwight Street.

The DA’s office told 22News the two lived in the same building but in separate apartments.

Police received calls about the incident on Dwight Street around 10:44 a.m., on Wednesday.

The murder-suicide continues to be under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.