WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield firefighters put out a late night fire in an industrial building Thursday.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News that firefighters were called to 66 South Broad Street at around 11:25 Thursday night. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and crews were able to get everything under control.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called-in to figure out what caused the overnight fire.