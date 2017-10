SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield’s landmark Student Prince Restaurant will have a presence at Union Station sometime in the future.

Andrew Yee, business partner of Student Prince owner Peter Picknelly, told 22News, “Much development” still remains before they would open a facility in the renovated transportation complex.

Yee said at this point, despite their interest, he can’t provide a timeline for when the restaurant will be occupying the vacant space at Union Station.