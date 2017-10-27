Husband, wife charged with embezzling from youth cheerleading group

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A husband and wife were arrested Thursday night on felony charges alleging that they embezzled from a youth cheerleading group.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that Keith and Rachael Melanson, both 32, were arrested at their Chicopee home on five counts of larceny over $250- all felonies. They are also facing a misdemeanor charge of larceny under $250.

Valadas said that the two are accused of stealing from the Ludlow Youth Cheerleading Association.

Both husband and wife were taken to the Ludlow police station for booking. Keith Melanson was held overnight at the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow, while Rachael Melanson spent the night at the Hampden County Women’s Correctional Facility in Chicopee.

The suspects are set to be arraigned Friday at Palmer District Court.