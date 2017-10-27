Heroin trafficking arrest made outside Monson bar

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Monson Thursday night after police developed information suggesting a delivery of heroin was going to be made to a bar in town.

Using that information, Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski said officers stopped a car in the parking lot of the Magic Lantern Bar on Route 20 and called in the Ware police dog unit. The police dog uncovered what Kozloski said appeared to be heroin and cocaine hidden in a compartment inside the car.

Thirty-four year-old Holyoke resident Nazim Hack was arrested on charges of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

In all, Kozloski said police found 200 packets of heroin, one gram of cocaine and $730 in cash.

Hack was held overnight on $1,000 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.