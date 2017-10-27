Halloween gala to help raise money for cancer survivors

More than 100 people are expected to attend

AGWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancer survivors will come together for a special Halloween gala Saturday night.

Survivor Journey’s, a support network for cancer survivors and their families, is holding their third annual Halloween gala Saturday night at Chez Josef in Agawam.

The event gives cancer survivors a night to celebrate, and raise money to support Survivor Journey’s. There will be a silent auction and a raffle.

Survivor Journey’s program to welcome new mentors

“We have tickets to the bills Patriots game, we have Red Sox tickets, we have tours of MLB studios in New York, tours of ESPN in Bristol. We have a ton of raffle prize donations,” said Dr. Jay Burton of Survivor Journey’s.

