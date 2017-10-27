Halloween gala to help raise money for cancer survivors

AGWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cancer survivors will come together for a special Halloween gala Saturday night.

Survivor Journey’s, a support network for cancer survivors and their families, is holding their third annual Halloween gala Saturday night at Chez Josef in Agawam.

The event gives cancer survivors a night to celebrate, and raise money to support Survivor Journey’s. There will be a silent auction and a raffle.

“We have tickets to the bills Patriots game, we have Red Sox tickets, we have tours of MLB studios in New York, tours of ESPN in Bristol. We have a ton of raffle prize donations,” said Dr. Jay Burton of Survivor Journey’s.

More than 100 people are expected to attend, and tickets are still available at the door.