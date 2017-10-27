Graffiti spotted in I-91 viaduct construction zone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT told 22News that if police find graffiti they consider is offensive, it is removed right away.

If not, construction crews will continue with normal operations and remove the graffiti once the project is completed.

If the person who is responsible for the graffiti is found, law enforcement handles any penalties that need to be given out.

Springfield resident Andreada Mihaila told 22News she hopes the graffiti won’t delay the viaduct reconstruction project in Springfield.

“You can’t get to work on time, you have to make extra appointments,” she said. “And now the graffiti thing, it impairs the city. Apparently, nobody cares.”

There have not been any reports if the graffiti was considered offensive.

MassDOT told 22News they plan to have law enforcement assess the graffiti as soon as possible.