Enchiladas & Pumpkin Apple Soup with Buckley Healthcare Center

Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas and Pumpkin Apple Soup.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon EVOO

8 cups chopped kale

¼ cup water

2 cups shredded or diced cooked chicken

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 10-ounce can red enchilada sauce

¼ cup sour cream

2-3 tablespoons minced chipotles in adobo

12 corn tortillas

¾ cup diced white onion, divided

1 ½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided

Add toppings (optional) cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F.

2. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet (12 inch) over med-high heat. Add kale & water; cook, stirring, until bright green & wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken, cumin, salt & pepper; cook for 1 minute more. Transfer to large bowl.

3. Combine enchilada sauce, sour cream, & chipotles to taste in a small bowl. Spread ½ cup of the mixture in the pan. Place 4 tortillas over the sauce, overlapping them to cover the bottom. Top with half the chicken mixture, ¼ cup onion & ½ cup cheese. Layer on half the remaining sauce, 4 tortillas, sauce & cheese.

4. Bake the enchiladas until bubbling, 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup onion before serving.

Pumpkin Apple Soup

Ingredients:

24oz pumpkin puree

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small white onion, chopped

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, & diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup unfiltered apple cider

Directions:

1. In a large pot, melt the butter over moderate heat. Once the butter is just beginning to brown, add onion & sauté for 5 minutes. Add apple, garlic, brown sugar, cinnamon, white pepper, nutmeg, & cayenne, & cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree, both & cider, stirring to incorporate.

2. Then season to taste and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce the heat to low & simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in cream & let cool for 10 minutes.

4. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach the desired consistency. Return the mixture to the saucepan. Serve warm & garnish with freshly diced apple and candied walnut.

