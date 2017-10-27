Enchiladas & Pumpkin Apple Soup with Buckley Healthcare Center

Buckley HealthCare Center provides a full range of extended health care services designed to maximize the well-being and independence of their patients, and they also have a delicious restaurant for both residents and visitors! Buckley Healthcare Center’s Seasons Restaurant Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas and Pumpkin Apple Soup.
Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon EVOO
8 cups chopped kale
¼ cup water
2 cups shredded or diced cooked chicken
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
1 10-ounce can red enchilada sauce
¼ cup sour cream
2-3 tablespoons minced chipotles in adobo
12 corn tortillas
¾ cup diced white onion, divided
1 ½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
Add toppings (optional) cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450°F.
2. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet (12 inch) over med-high heat. Add kale & water; cook, stirring, until bright green & wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken, cumin, salt & pepper; cook for 1 minute more. Transfer to large bowl.
3. Combine enchilada sauce, sour cream, & chipotles to taste in a small bowl. Spread ½ cup of the mixture in the pan. Place 4 tortillas over the sauce, overlapping them to cover the bottom. Top with half the chicken mixture, ¼ cup onion & ½ cup cheese. Layer on half the remaining sauce, 4 tortillas, sauce & cheese.
4. Bake the enchiladas until bubbling, 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup onion before serving.
Pumpkin Apple Soup
Ingredients:
24oz pumpkin puree
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small white onion, chopped
3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, & diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar
½ teaspoon freshly ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
1 cup unfiltered apple cider
Directions:
1. In a large pot, melt the butter over moderate heat. Once the butter is just beginning to brown, add onion & sauté for 5 minutes. Add apple, garlic, brown sugar, cinnamon, white pepper, nutmeg, & cayenne, & cook for 3 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree, both & cider, stirring to incorporate.
2. Then season to taste and bring to a boil.
3. Reduce the heat to low & simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in cream & let cool for 10 minutes.
4. If needed, add additional water or broth to reach the desired consistency. Return the mixture to the saucepan. Serve warm & garnish with freshly diced apple and candied walnut.
