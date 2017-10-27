Driver in deadly Belchertown crash due back in court

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18 year-old charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection to a car crash that killed Amherst blogger Larry Kelley is due back in court Friday.

Ryan Fellion of Belchertown is expected to be at Eastern Hampshire District Court for a pre-trial hearing, and a hearing on a motion by the prosecution to access his cell phone’s password.

Police say that Fellion was driving westbound on Route 9 in Belchertown when his vehicle crossed over the center line and hit Kelley’s car, nearly head-on.

Negligent motor vehicle homicide is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 2 ½ years in jail, with a 15-year loss of license.

