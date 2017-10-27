Dr. Phil – “‘My YouTube-addicted wife and her online ‘haters’ are ruining our marriage'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Trisha says she launched her YouTube channel “Truthfully Trisha” a year ago.

She says not only is she dealing with her family’s disapproval but with people she calls her “haters,” who she says are out to ruin her life. Trisha claims her “haters” have told her to “kill herself,” have sent the police to do welfare checks six times, and even sent her a pizza with black pepper that sent her into anaphylactic shock. She also claims one of her “haters” stalked her while on vacation and hit her with her car when she confronted her.

Trisha’s husband, Sean, says he’s fed up with his wife’s streaming. He says he wants her to shut down her channel and focus on their marriage.

Can Dr. Phil help Trisha disconnect from her channel and help her focus on her family?

