Dateline Friday: The Halloween Party

(NBC) – In a quiet rural township on Southeastern Michigan, as October chilled into autumn, two young women prepared for the social event of the season.

“It’s gonna be great. It’ll be so many people.” Becky

Or so they imagines, so they hoped, in their sunny naivety. They and so many others of a particular demographic – on the farms and in the small towns around Monroe County.

“It was, like, a build-up that whole summer that we couldn’t wait to go to this Halloween party.” Becky

Becky Brinson and her friend Chelsea Bruck just loved dressing up for Halloween. Chelsea and Becky worked together at a restaurant called Olga’s Kitchen in Monroe. And, as they served customers, they talked endlessly about what was coming. This wasn’t going to be just any Halloween party. It was big Mike’s annual Halloween bash of 2014.

“Everyone– just everyone knew // Big Mike has the biggest Halloween party.” Becky

The girls had been to some of those parties before. And nothing bad ever happened. So, really why should they worry. As the dreamt up their costumes, their clever impersonations of evil.

“We were both gonna be Batman villains.” Becky

Did they imagine even for a moment as they prepared that true evil would find them here on this sleepy country road. Not just the pretend kind… no.