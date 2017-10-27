Congressman McGovern tours local craft breweries

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts second district Congressman James McGovern visited several craft breweries in Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester counties on Friday.

22News caught up with the congressman at Valley Malt in Hadley, where they produce malt for the craft breweries in the area.

Congressman McGovern said the breweries and support operations like Valley Malt have been very successful. He talked about their future.

“I want them also to be part of our state tourism portfolio,” McGovern said. “People go to California, they tour wineries. When they come to Massachusetts, they ought to tour our breweries, to come to Valley Malt to see how malting is done.”

The Congressman was accompanied on his day long tour by officials from the chambers of commerce in Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester County, along with representatives from the small business administration. The group toured Berkshire Brewing Company in South Deerfield and Honest Weight Brewery in Orange as well.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the congressman’s office, Massachusetts’ craft brewery economic impact of $1.83 billion ranks 14th in the U.S., and has the 17th most craft breweries in the country.