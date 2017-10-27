Berkshire Industries has closed its doors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known company in Westfield has permanently closed its doors after more than 60 years in business.

Former employees of Berkshire Industries told 22News that they weren’t given any notice Thursday would be their last day working for the company.

Berkshire Industries was a contract manufacturer specializing in machining. As a result of the closure, more than 80 people are now without jobs.

One former employee said he thought the company would go in a different director before shutting down for good..

“We thought maybe we’d be sold,” Bernie Causeway said. “Now we all have to find jobs — It’s 84 people looking for a job instantly, so it’s kinda tough for the companies around here to absorb it.”

22News contacted Berkshire Industries for an official statement, but has not received a response. We also placed a call to the Mayor of Westfield, but have not received a call back.