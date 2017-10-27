Baystate Medical Center patient celebrates anniversary of life-saving device

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One year ago, a Baystate Medical Center heart patient underwent life-saving surgery to install a blood pump into his body.

On Friday, 56 year old Ernest Scruse of Springfield celebrated the one year anniversary of receiving the left ventricular assist device.

The LVAD pumps blood that his heart could not.

Scruse told 22News how the surgery affected his life in a very positive way.

“I feel good, I feel real good,” said Scruse. “I’m glad I did this. I’m glad I went through the procedure. If I had to change anything I wouldn’t, I’d keep it.”

It was on October 15, 2016 that Ernest Scruse became Baystate Medical Center’s first patient to undergo the lifesaving procedure.