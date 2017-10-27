Bakery Boozing: Vanilla extract blamed in DUI

(WCNC) Who needs booze when you can bake?

A Morganton, North Carolina man is facing DWI charges after police say he drank too much vanilla extract and crashed his truck.

According to the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Travis Williams, 43, crashed his white Ford truck Monday in a heavy rainstorm.

When an officer noticed the truck and a split utility pole, he approached the vehicle and found Williams sitting in the front seat.

The officer says Williams was “slurring his speech and had a gaze look in his eyes.”

According to the police report, the officer noticed a strong vanilla odor coming from the vehicle.

The report states Williams agreed to a field breathalyzer test and wound up with a positive reading of .26, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Officers searched Williams’ vehicle and say they recovered four empty bottles of vanilla extract and another half-full bottle in the driver’s side door compartment.

