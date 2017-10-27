Asian Foot Spa in Northampton shut down for servicing male customers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police shut down Asian Foot Spa Thursday, after an investigation revealed the spa was advertising online and servicing a large volume of male customers.

When 22News arrived at Asian Foot Spa on Locust Street, we noticed three men in separate cars all waiting in the parking lot. But after noticing our 22News car, they quickly left.

The building where the spa is located is home to with other reputable businesses, including a chiropractor. One of their patients told 22News she had no idea what was going on.

“It’s upsetting to hear that that’s happening,” Mari Selafermin said. “But it doesn’t change my perception of the chiropractor that I’m seeing or the neighborhood that I’m in.”

Northampton police discovered employees were living in the spa. The Board of Health condemned the spa and the state issued a stop work order.

The Center for Women and Communities has helped spa employees find a place to stay.

Northampton police said they will aggressively target businesses and customers while providing resources for women who are being trafficked.