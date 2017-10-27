Abandoned Ware kittens recovering well in Dakin’s care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some much needed TLC and medical care, the two kittens found soaking wet and abandoned in Ware on Thursday are doing much better.

Dakin Operations Director Karina King told 22News the two are acting like “totally normal kittens” on Friday after their rough day Thursday. They spent their night in an incubator to keep warm after Ware Animal Control says they suspect they were either dumped or thrown into the river along West Main Street.

Dakin Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price told 22News “Puddles” and “Rain” already have a home lined up when they are healthy enough to leave their care.

According to Ware Animal Control, an anonymous caller reported seeing a person throw a black trash bag into the water from a large black truck around 8:00 a.m. Thursday. If you think you saw something suspicious or have any information, you’re asked to call Ware Animal Control at 413-967-3571.