A weekend of Halloween activities across western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, and that can make it hard on parents who like their kids in bead early during the school week. Luckily, there are plenty of events this year that will allow you to celebrate Halloween all weekend!

One of those events is Westfield’s 24th annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat, which starts at 4:00 Friday. Kids can trick or treat downtown at local businesses on Elm and Main Streets.

Participating businesses will have a sign posted on their doors.

In Springfield, you can join the local C-3 Forest Park police officers at the Holy Name Social Center for a safe and fun Halloween alternative. Join in the fun by “trunk-or-treating” Friday evening starting at 5:00, and do your best “Monster Mash” during the dance contest in the gym!

Holyoke Community College is also offering a trunk or treat event from 5:30-6:30 Friday in Parking Lot O. Instead of going from house to house, kids will be able to go from car trunk to car trunk collecting candy and treats.

Saturday, “A Mystery at the Museums” starts at 10:00 A.M. at the Springfield Museums, with different kid-friendly activities until 5:00.