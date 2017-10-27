2nd arrest made in connection to Chicopee ‘disturbance’ on Longwood Dr.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have made a second arrest following the disturbance at 75 Longwood Drive Monday night, which led state police helicopters and Chicopee police dogs on an hours-long search for more suspects.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police 24-year-old Tyrell Mitchell was arrested at Baystate Medical Center on Thursday. He’s been charged with armed assault with a firearm with the intent to murder, disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a FID card.

The night of the disturbance, police arrested 19-year-old Nashaly Russell, who allegedly went to the residence in an attempt to collect payment for a dog and pulled out a gun. Wilk said she told police she went to the residence by herself despite witness accounts indicating she was there with two men.

Mitchell was held overnight at the Chicopee Police Department on $2540 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court Friday.