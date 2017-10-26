Wet, sticky leaves can pose multiple problems on roads

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few days, western Massachusetts has been getting some much needed rainfall.

But the rain and the wind we’ve been experiencing has been knocking a lot of the leaves off the trees.

Wet leaves on the roads can be very slippery, so you need to take it slow when your driving and the roads are covered with wet leaves.

There are also some things you can do to help keep your street from flooding this time of year.

“It’s important for people for their own best interest so the street flooding doesn’t damage their property,” John Morrell of the Monson Highway Department told 22News. “If they can go out and just clean [storm drains] off with a shovel, get the leaves off in the immediate area of the basin, that will help quite a bit.”

With more leaves coming down and more rain on the way for the weekend, we could have more problems with flooding.